ROSSVILLE — Keanu King had two goals and an assist as the Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys soccer team shut out Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 7-0 on Tuesday.

Liam Oxendine had a goal and two assists for the Blue Devils, while Hayden Rice had a goal and a assists and Brett Meidel, Murphy McCool and Garrett Huls each had a goal. Huls and Trystan Turner combined for two saves for BHRA, who is 5-0 and 4-0 in the Vermilion Valley Conference and will face Oakwood on Thursday.

Chance Bays had nine saves in goal for the Buffaloes.

PREP SOCCER

At Rossville

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 7, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 0

Geo-RF/Westville`0`0`—`0

BHRA`4`3`—`7

First half

BHRA — Keanu King.

BHRA — Brett Meidel (assist Liam Oxendine)

BHRA — Oxendine (assist King)

BHRA — Rice (assist Oxendine)

Second half

BHRA — Murphy McCool

BHRA — King (assist Rice)

BHRA — Garrett Huls

Game statistics

Keeper saves — GRFW: Chance Bays 9; BHRA: Huls 1, Trystan Turner 1. 

