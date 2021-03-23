ROSSVILLE — Keanu King had two goals and an assist as the Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys soccer team shut out Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 7-0 on Tuesday.
Liam Oxendine had a goal and two assists for the Blue Devils, while Hayden Rice had a goal and a assists and Brett Meidel, Murphy McCool and Garrett Huls each had a goal. Huls and Trystan Turner combined for two saves for BHRA, who is 5-0 and 4-0 in the Vermilion Valley Conference and will face Oakwood on Thursday.
Chance Bays had nine saves in goal for the Buffaloes.
PREP SOCCER
At Rossville
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 7, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 0
Geo-RF/Westville`0`0`—`0
BHRA`4`3`—`7
First half
BHRA — Keanu King.
BHRA — Brett Meidel (assist Liam Oxendine)
BHRA — Oxendine (assist King)
BHRA — Rice (assist Oxendine)
Second half
BHRA — Murphy McCool
BHRA — King (assist Rice)
BHRA — Garrett Huls
Game statistics
Keeper saves — GRFW: Chance Bays 9; BHRA: Huls 1, Trystan Turner 1.
