GEORGETOWN — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys soccer team evened its record after beating Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 4-0 on Tuesday.
Hayden Rice had two goals for the Blue Devils, while Ethan Tutweiler and Liam Oxendine each had a goal and an assist and Kale Larsen had an assist. Garrett Huls had five saves for BHRA, who is 2-2 overall and 1-1 in the Vermilion Valley Conference.
Eli Davis had 14 saves in goal for the Buffaloes.
