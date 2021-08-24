GILMAN — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys soccer team started the scoring against Iroquois West, but could not finish it.
The Blue Devils scored the first goal of Tuesday's game on a goal by Liam Oxendine, but Iroquois West would score two goals in the first half and three more in the second half to get a 5-1 win.
Hayden Rice had the assist on Oxendine's goal, while Garrett Huls had 11 saves.
Santiago and Mario Andrade each had two goals for Iroquois West, while Angel Andrade had a goal and Tony Espinosa had three saves.
