BHRA logo

GEORGETOWN — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys soccer team ended the season on Thursday with a 2-1 win over Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville.

The Buffaloes took an early lead on a goal by Jace Bina, but Elijah Tidwell scored on a assist by Keanu King to tie things up 1-1 in teh first.

In the second half, King would score and give the Blue Devils the win.

Garrett Huls had four saves in goal for BHRA, while Chance Bays had 12 saves for GRFW.

The Blue Devils end the season with a 9-3-1 record.

PREP SOCCER

At Georgetown

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 1

BHRA`1`1`—`1

GRFW`1`0`—`1

First half

GRFW —Jace Bina.

BHRA — Elijah Tidwell (assist Keanu King)

Second half

BHRA — King

Game statistics

Keeper saves — BHRA: Garrett Huls 4; GRFW: Chance Bays 12

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you