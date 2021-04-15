GEORGETOWN — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys soccer team ended the season on Thursday with a 2-1 win over Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville.
The Buffaloes took an early lead on a goal by Jace Bina, but Elijah Tidwell scored on a assist by Keanu King to tie things up 1-1 in teh first.
In the second half, King would score and give the Blue Devils the win.
Garrett Huls had four saves in goal for BHRA, while Chance Bays had 12 saves for GRFW.
The Blue Devils end the season with a 9-3-1 record.
PREP SOCCER
At Georgetown
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 1
BHRA`1`1`—`1
GRFW`1`0`—`1
First half
GRFW —Jace Bina.
BHRA — Elijah Tidwell (assist Keanu King)
Second half
BHRA — King
Game statistics
Keeper saves — BHRA: Garrett Huls 4; GRFW: Chance Bays 12
