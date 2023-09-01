ST. ANNE — The Hoopeston Area boys soccer team defeated St. Anne on the road 6-2 on Friday.
Talan Nelson-Gredy had three goals and two assists for the Cornjerkers, while Harrison Woods had a goal and an assists, Gavin Montez and Owen Crase each had one goal and Bricyn Jones had an assist.
Owen Root had three saves in goal in the first half and Brayden Walder had three saves in goal for Hoopeston Area, who is 2-1 overall and will face Schlarman Academy on Tuesday.
