SHELDON — The Westville boys golf team was third in a meet with Kankakee and Watseka at Shewami Country Club on Wednesday.
Austin Shannon and Noah Atwood each shot a 51 to lead the Tigers, while Ben Johnson and Gavin Long each had a 57 as the team had a 216. Kankakee won the meet at 166 and Watseka was second at 167.
The Tigers will play at the Paris Invite on Saturday at Eagle Ridge Golf Course.
PREP BOYS GOLF
At Sheldon
At Shewami C.C. (Par 36)
Team results — 1. Kankakee 166, 2. Watseka 167, 3. Westville 216.
Medalist — Paul Azzarelli (K) 36.
Westville (216) — Austin Shannon 51, Noah Atwood 51, Ben Johnson 57, Gavin Long 57, Alek Van Dorn 58, Jacob McCool 68, Zach Sloan 80
