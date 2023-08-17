RANTOUL — The Westville boys golf team ended up third in a triangular meet with Fisher and Lexington on Tuesday at Willow Pond Golf Course.
Noah Atwood and Ben Johnson each shot a 59 to lead the Tigers, while Austin Shannon had a 61 and Jacob McCool added a 64.
The Westville girls team was also in action with the only team score of 274. Katelyn Callahan had a 64, while Faith Van Camp had a 66 and Piper Heiser and Selania Schlunaker each had a 72.
PREP BOYS GOLF
At Rantoul
At Willow Pond G.C. (Par 36)
Team results — 1. Fisher 191, 2. Lexington 201, 3. Westville 243.
Medalist — Ethan McFarling (F) 44.
Westville (243) — Noah Atwood 59, Ben Johnson 59, Austin Shannon 61, Jacob McCool 64, Aleksander VanDorn 71, Gavin Ling 71, Zach Sloan 72
PREP GIRLS GOLF
At Rantoul
At Willow Pond G.C. (Par 36)
Team results — 1.Westville 274.
Medalist — Emily Coulter (Fisher) 57
Westville (274) — Katelyn Callahan 64, Faith VanCamp 66, Piper Heiser 72, Selania Schlunaker 72, Brooklyn McCoy 77
