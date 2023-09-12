PARIS — The Westville and Salt Fork golf teams were part of a quadrangular meet with Paris and Marshall on Tuesday at Eagle Ridge Golf Course.
The Storm was third at 191 with Kendall Shults shooting a 40, Cooper Burton getting a 49 and Amelia Birge and Hayden Knight each getting a 51.
Westville was fourth at 237 with Austin Shannon leading the way with a 53, Ben Johnson shot a 54, Jacob McCool had a 62 and Gavin Long and Alex Van Dorn each got a 68.
PREP BOYS GOLF
At Paris
At Eagle Ridge G.C. (Par 36)
Team results — 1. Paris 171, 2. Marshall 191, 3. Salt Fork 191, 4. Westville 237
Medalist — Rj Mattas (M) 36.
Salt Fork (191) — Kendall Shults 40, Cooper Burton 49, Amelia Birge 51, Hayden Knight 51, Daniel Surowka 63
