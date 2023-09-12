New Westvillelogo

PARIS — The Westville and Salt Fork golf teams were part of a quadrangular meet with Paris and Marshall on Tuesday at Eagle Ridge Golf Course.

The Storm was third at 191 with Kendall Shults shooting a 40, Cooper Burton getting a 49 and Amelia Birge and Hayden Knight each getting a 51.

Westville was fourth at 237 with Austin Shannon leading the way with a 53, Ben Johnson shot a 54, Jacob McCool had a 62 and Gavin Long and Alex Van Dorn each got a 68.

PREP BOYS GOLF

At Paris

At Eagle Ridge G.C. (Par 36) 

Team results — 1. Paris 171, 2. Marshall 191, 3. Salt Fork 191, 4. Westville 237

Medalist — Rj Mattas (M) 36.

Salt Fork (191) — Kendall Shults 40, Cooper Burton 49, Amelia Birge 51, Hayden Knight 51, Daniel Surowka 63

Westville (237) — Austin Shannon 53, Ben Johnson 54, Jacob McCool 62, Gavin Long 6, Alex Van Dorn 68, Zach Sloan 69

