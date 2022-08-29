Westville logo

DANVILLE — Ty Williamson took medalist honors for the Westville boys golf team, but the Tigers lost to Casey-Westfield 219-222 on Monday at Harrison Park Golf Course.

Williamson shot a 44 for the Tigers, while Grayson McBride had a 57, Jackson Priest had a 60 and Noah Atwood added a 61.

There was also girls play with Faith Van Camp shooting a 54 and Brooklyn McCoy and Katelyn Callahan each shooting a 68.

The Tigers will host Salt Fork on Tuesday at Harrison Park.

PREP BOYS GOLF

At Danville

At Harrison Park G.C. (Par 36) 

Team results — 1. Casey-Westfield 219, 2. Westville 222

Medalist — Ty Williamson (W) 44

Casey-Westfield (219) — Tobin Morrison 53, Connor Yates 54, Carson Hall 54, Victor Morgan 58, Jackson Maulding 66, Heath Jean 67

Westville (222) — Williamson 44, Grayson McBride 57, Jackson Priest 60, Noah Atwood 61, Caleb Howe 63, Austin Shannon 67.

