PARIS — The Westville and Salt Fork boys golf teams were part of a meet with host Paris and Marshall on Tuesday at Eagle Ridge Golf Course.
The Storm was third at 221 with Carter Ridge, Hunter Wantland and Amelia Birge each getting a 55 and Sam Pearman carding a 56.
The Tigers were fourth at 265 with Ty Williamson getting a 51, Grayson McBride getting a 69, Gage Hatcher carding a 70 and Katelyn Callahan getting a 75.
Paris was first at 163 with three golfers each scoring a 39 and Marshall was second at 180.
PREP BOYS GOLF
At Paris
At Eagle Ridge G.C. (Par 36)
Team results — 1. Paris 163, 2. Marshall 180, 3. Salt Fork 221, 4. Westville 265.
Medalist — Luke Bradley, Chance Westerfield and Drake Bartos (P) 39.
Salt Fork (221) — Carter Ridge 55, Hunter Wantland 55, Amela Birge 55, Sam Pearman 56, Kendall Shults 57, Brant Hackman 66
Westville (265) — Ty Williamson 51, Grayson McBride 69, Gage Hatcher 70, Katelyn Callahan 75, Caleb Howe 77, Brooklyn Miles 82
