DANVILLE — The Schlarman Academy boys golf team got past Cissna Park and Westville on Thursday at Harrison Park Golf Course.

Owen Jones got medalist honors for the Hilltoppers with a 49, while Duece Provost had a 50, Adam Duncan carded a 51 and Will Stout had a 53.

Westville was third in the meet with Ty Williamson getting a 51, Grayson McBride had a 67, Katelyn Callahan had a 68 and Jackson Priest had a 78.

PREP BOYS GOLF

At Danville

At Harrison Park G.C. (Par 36) 

Team results — 1. Schlarman Academy 203, 2. Cissna Park 218, 3. Westville 364.

Medalist — Owen Jones (SA) 49.

Schlarman (203) — Jones 49, Duece Provost 50, Adam Duncan 51, Will Stout 53, Adam Watson 57, Dillon Henker 59

Westville (264) — Ty Williamson 51, Grayson McBride 67, Katelyn Callahan 68, Jackson Priest 78. Caleb Howe 84, Brooklyn McCoy 86

