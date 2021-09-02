DANVILLE — The Schlarman Academy boys golf team got past Cissna Park and Westville on Thursday at Harrison Park Golf Course.
Owen Jones got medalist honors for the Hilltoppers with a 49, while Duece Provost had a 50, Adam Duncan carded a 51 and Will Stout had a 53.
Westville was third in the meet with Ty Williamson getting a 51, Grayson McBride had a 67, Katelyn Callahan had a 68 and Jackson Priest had a 78.
PREP BOYS GOLF
At Danville
At Harrison Park G.C. (Par 36)
Team results — 1. Schlarman Academy 203, 2. Cissna Park 218, 3. Westville 364.
Medalist — Owen Jones (SA) 49.
Schlarman (203) — Jones 49, Duece Provost 50, Adam Duncan 51, Will Stout 53, Adam Watson 57, Dillon Henker 59
Westville (264) — Ty Williamson 51, Grayson McBride 67, Katelyn Callahan 68, Jackson Priest 78. Caleb Howe 84, Brooklyn McCoy 86
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.