DANVILLE — The Schlarman Academy boys golf team were able to beat Hoopeston Area and Westville on Thursday in a meet at Danville Country Club.
Owen Jones won medalist honors with a 42 for the Hilltoppers, who had a score of 190. Charles Medlin had a 47, Jonas Lane had a 49 and Dillon Hemker added a 52 for Schlarman.
Wyatt Eisenmann had a 45 for the Cornjerkers, who had a team score of 207. Cy Tuggle carded a 49, Felix Canto had a 51 and Caden Cline added a 62.
Noah Atwood had a 51 to lead the Tigers, who ended up at 240. Austin Shannon had a 56, Ben Johnson scored a 66 and Jacob McCool carded a 67.
PREP BOYS GOLF
At Danville
At Danville C.C. (Par 36)
Team results — 1. Schlarman Academy 190, 2. Hoopeston Area 207, 3. Westville 240.
Medalist — Owen Jones (S) 42.
Schlarman (190) — Jones 42, Charles Medlin 47, Jonas Lane 49, Dillon Hemker 52, Will Stout 53, Duece Provost 58
Hoopeston Area (207) — Wyatt Eisenmann 45, Cy Tuggle 49, Delix Canto 51, Caden Cline 62, Landen Youhas 75, Owen Field 77
Westville (240) — Noah Atwood 51, Austin Shannon 56, Ben Johnson 66, Jacob McCool 67, Alex Van Dorn 72, Gavin Long 75
