DANVILLE — The Schlarman boys golf team beat out Cissna Park and host Westville on Thursday at Harrison Park Golf Course.

Deuce Provost had medalist honors for the Hilltoppers with a 42, while Owen Jones had a 44, Adam Duncan had a 46 and Will Stout scored a 49.

Ty Williamson had a 53 to lead the Tigers, while Garyson McBride and Caleb Howe each had a 64, while Noah Atwood added a 66.

PREP BOYS GOLF

At Danville

At Harrison Park G.C. (Par 36) 

Team results — 1. Schlarman Academy 181, 2. Cissna Park 224, 3. Westville 247.

Medalist — Duece Provost (S) 42.

Schlarman (181) — Provost 42, Owen Jones 44, Adam Duncan 46, Will Stout 49, Cheyenne Lutz 54, Dillon Henneker 63

Westville (247) — Ty Williamson 53, Garyson McBride 64, caleb Howe 64, Noah Atwood 66, Austin Shannon 67, Jackson Priest 68

