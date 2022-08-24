DANVILLE — The Schlarman Academy boys golf team hosted Salt Fork and St. Joseph-Ogden on Wednesday at the Danville Country Club.
SJO won the meet with a score of 175, while Schlarman was second at 199 and Salt Fork had a 221.
Duece Provost had a 44 to lead the Hilltoppers, while Adam Duncan and Owen Jones each had a 51 and Dillion Heneker had a 53.
Amelia Birge had a 50 to lead the Storm, while Brant Hackman had a 55, Brock Wantland 56 and Kendal Shults shot a 60.
Ashton Cafarelli had a 39 to lead the Spartans.
PREP BOYS GOLF
At Danville
Team results — 1. St. Joseph-Ogden 175, 2. Schlarman Academy 199, 3. Salt Fork 221.
Medalist — Ashton Cafarelli (SJO) 39.
St. Joseph-Ogden (175) — Cafarelli 39, Jacob Kern 42, McGuire Atwood 43, Maddox Carter 51, Jack Robertson 55, Connor Hale 56
Schlarman (199) — Deuce Provost 44, Adam Duncan 51, Owen Jones 51, Dillon Hemker 53, Will Stout 57, Cheynenne Lutz 67.
Salt Fork (221) — Amelia Birge 50, Brant Hackman 55, Brock Wantland 56, Kendal Shults 60, Cooper Burton 65, Davis Canady 70
