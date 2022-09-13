PARIS — The Salt Fork and Westville golf team competed with host Paris and Marshall at Eagle Ridge Golf Course on Tuesday.
Salt Fork was third behind Paris and Marshall with a score of 210 with Amelia Birge leading the way with a 50, Kendal Shults had a 51, Brockton Wantland had a 54, and Brant Hackman had a 55.
Ty Williamson had a 52 to lead the Tigers, who had a 225, while Jackson Priest had a 54, Garyson McBride had a 55 and Austin Shannon had a 64.
PREP BOYS GOLF
At Paris
At Eagle Ridge G.C. (Par 36)
Team results — 1. Paris 164, 2. Marshall 188, 3. Salt Fork 210, 4. Westville 225
Medalist — Parker Underwood (P) 38.
Salt Fork (210) — Amerlia Birge 50, Kendal Shults 51, Brockton Wantland 54, Brant Hackman 55, Cooper Burton 59, Davis Canady 61
Westville (225) — Ty Williamson 52, Jackson Priest 54, Garyson McBride 55, Austin Shannon 64, Noah Atwood 67, Caleb Howe 70.
