Westville logo

DANVILLE — The Westville boys golf team hosted Salt Fork, Milford, Paris and Tri-County on Tuesday for a meet at Harrison Park Golf Course.

The Storm took third with Brock Wantland leading the way with a 47, Kendal Shults had a 52, Brant Hackman had a 54 and Cooper Burton added a 56.

Westville was fourth as Ty Williamson had a 46, Garson McBride had a 52, Jackson Priest had a 56 and Austin Shannon added a 58.

Paris won the meet with a 170 with Parker Underwood taking medalist honors with a 40, while Milford was second with Adin Portwood leading the Bearcats with a 41.

PREP BOYS GOLF

At Danville

At Harrison Park G.C. (Par 36) 

Team results — 1. Paris 170, 2. Milford 191, 3. Salt Fork 209, 4. Westville 212, 5. Tri-County 243

Medalist — Parker Underwood (P) 40.

Paris (170) — Underwood 40, Drake Bustos 42, Marcus Mitchell 43, Jaxon Tingley 45, Jace Hand 51, Sean Dunn 59

Milford (191) — Adin Portwood 41, Payton Harwood 47, Owen Halpin 51, Salym Estes 52, Jace Boyer 52, RJ Mann 54.

Salt Fork (209) — Brock Wantland 47, Kendal Shults 52, Brant Hackman 54, Cooper Burton 56, Davis Canady 59 

Westville (212) — Ty Williamson 46, Garyson McBride 52, Jackson Priest 56, Austin Shannon 58, Caleb Howe 60, Noah Atwood 65

Tri-County (243) — Davin Smith 48, Krayton Willison 50, Logan Gerdling 71, JT Clore 72

Tags

Trending Video