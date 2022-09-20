DANVILLE — The Westville boys golf team hosted Salt Fork, Milford, Paris and Tri-County on Tuesday for a meet at Harrison Park Golf Course.
The Storm took third with Brock Wantland leading the way with a 47, Kendal Shults had a 52, Brant Hackman had a 54 and Cooper Burton added a 56.
Westville was fourth as Ty Williamson had a 46, Garson McBride had a 52, Jackson Priest had a 56 and Austin Shannon added a 58.
Paris won the meet with a 170 with Parker Underwood taking medalist honors with a 40, while Milford was second with Adin Portwood leading the Bearcats with a 41.
PREP BOYS GOLF
At Danville
At Harrison Park G.C. (Par 36)
Team results — 1. Paris 170, 2. Milford 191, 3. Salt Fork 209, 4. Westville 212, 5. Tri-County 243
Medalist — Parker Underwood (P) 40.
Paris (170) — Underwood 40, Drake Bustos 42, Marcus Mitchell 43, Jaxon Tingley 45, Jace Hand 51, Sean Dunn 59
Milford (191) — Adin Portwood 41, Payton Harwood 47, Owen Halpin 51, Salym Estes 52, Jace Boyer 52, RJ Mann 54.
Salt Fork (209) — Brock Wantland 47, Kendal Shults 52, Brant Hackman 54, Cooper Burton 56, Davis Canady 59
Westville (212) — Ty Williamson 46, Garyson McBride 52, Jackson Priest 56, Austin Shannon 58, Caleb Howe 60, Noah Atwood 65
Tri-County (243) — Davin Smith 48, Krayton Willison 50, Logan Gerdling 71, JT Clore 72
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.