DANVILLE — With two golfers shooting under 50, the Salt Fork golf team defeated Westville 197-280 at Harrison Park Golf Course on Tuesday.

Carter Ridge shot a 47 to win medalist honors for the Storm, while Brant Hackman had a 48, Hunter Wantland scored a 50 and Sam Pearman added a 52.

Ty Williamson led the Tigers with a 56, while Katelyn Callahan had a 73, Grayson McBride had a 74 and Jackson Priest scored a 77.

Amelia Birge had a 48 in girls action for Salt Fork, while Kendall Tevebaugh had a 72 for Chrisman.

PREP BOYS GOLF

At Danville

At Harrison Park G.C. (Par 36) 

Team results — 1. Salt Fork 197, 2. Westville 280.

Medalist — Carter Ridge (SF) 47

Salt Fork (197) — Ridge 47, Brant Hackman 48, Hunter Wantland 50, Sam Pearman 52, Brockton Wantland 53, Davis Canady 54

Westville (280) — Ty Williamson 56, Katelyn Callahan 73, Grayson McBride 74, Jackson Priest 77, Brooklyn McCoy 82, Caleb Howe 83

