DANVILLE — With two golfers shooting under 50, the Salt Fork golf team defeated Westville 197-280 at Harrison Park Golf Course on Tuesday.
Carter Ridge shot a 47 to win medalist honors for the Storm, while Brant Hackman had a 48, Hunter Wantland scored a 50 and Sam Pearman added a 52.
Ty Williamson led the Tigers with a 56, while Katelyn Callahan had a 73, Grayson McBride had a 74 and Jackson Priest scored a 77.
Amelia Birge had a 48 in girls action for Salt Fork, while Kendall Tevebaugh had a 72 for Chrisman.
PREP BOYS GOLF
At Danville
At Harrison Park G.C. (Par 36)
Team results — 1. Salt Fork 197, 2. Westville 280.
Medalist — Carter Ridge (SF) 47
Salt Fork (197) — Ridge 47, Brant Hackman 48, Hunter Wantland 50, Sam Pearman 52, Brockton Wantland 53, Davis Canady 54
Westville (280) — Ty Williamson 56, Katelyn Callahan 73, Grayson McBride 74, Jackson Priest 77, Brooklyn McCoy 82, Caleb Howe 83
