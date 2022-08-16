WATSEKA — The Salt Fork golf team took second in a triangular meet with Milford and Cissna Park at Shewami Country Club.
Brock Wantland had a 45 to tie for medalist honors for the Storm, who had a 198, while Amelia Birge had a 47, Kendal Shults had a 50 and Cooper Burton added a 56.
Salym Estes had a 45 for the Bearcats, who won with a 188, with RJ Mann getting a 47 and Payton Harwood and Adin Portwood each getting a 48.
PREP BOYS GOLF
At Watseka
At Shewami G.C. (Par 35)
Team results — 1. Milford 188, 2. Salt Fork 198, 3. Cissna Park 223.
Medalist — Brock Wantland (SF) and Salym Estes (M) 45.
Milford (188) — Estes 45, RJ Mann 47, Payton Harwood 48, Adin Portwood 48, Jace Boyer 55, Hixon Lafond 66
Salt Fork (198) — Wantland 45, Amelia Birge 47, Kendal Shults 50, Cooper Burton 56, Davis Canady 66.
Cissna Park (223) — Dalton McWelsh 51, Kahn Class 56, Colson Carley 57, Luke Petry 59, Gnoah Frank 82
