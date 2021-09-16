SF Logo

DANVILLE — The Salt Fork boys golf team beat out Hoopeston Area 207-228 at Harrison Park Golf Course on Thursday.

Hunter Wantland took medalist honors with a 43 for the Storm, while Amelia Birge had a 50, Sam Pearman had a 55 and Brant Hackman added a 59,

Wyatt Eisenmann had a 47 for the Cornjerkers, while Trevor Swartz had a 55, Kylie Brown had a 62 and Brian Armstrong scored a 64.

PREP BOYS GOLF

At Danville

At Harrison Park G.C. (Par 36) 

Team results — 1. Salt Fork 207, 2. Hoopeston Area 228.

Medalist — Hunter Wantland (SF) 43.

Salt Fork (207) — Wantland 43, Ameilia Birge 50, Sam Pearman 55, Brant Hackman 59

Hoopeston Area (228) — Wyatt Eisenmann 47, Trevor Swartz 55, Kylie Brown 62, Brian Armstrong 64

