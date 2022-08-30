DANVILLE — The Salt Fork golf team were able to beat Westville 213-237 at Harrison Park Golf Course on Tuesday.
Amelia Birge won medalist honors for the Storm with a 45, while Brock Wantland had a 49, Brant Hackman had a 57 and Kendal Shults added a 61.
Ty Williamson shot a 54 to lead the Tigers, while Jackson Priest had a 60, Jacob McCool had a 61 and Austin Shannon added a 62.
PREP BOYS GOLF
At Danville
At Harrison Park G.C. (Par 36)
Team results — 1. Salt Fork 213, 2. Westville 237
Medalist — Amelia Birge (SF) 45
Salt Fork (213) — Birge 45, Brock Wantland 49, Brant Hackman 57, Kendal Shults 61, Cooper Burton 62, Davis Canady 63
Westville (237) — Ty Williamson 54, Jackson Priest 60, Jacob McCool 61, Austin Shannon 62, Garyson McBride 64, Caleb Howe 79
