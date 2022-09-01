FARMER CITY — The Oakwood boys golf team edged out Christ Lutheran and Blue Ridge on Thursday at Woodlawn Country Club.
Case Kopacz won medalist honors for the Comets with a 40, while Mason Goodner had a 47, Nate Stewart had a 49 and Kyle McFarland added a 58.
PREP BOYS GOLF
At Farmer City
At Woodlawn C.C. (Par 36)
Team results — 1. Oakwood 194, 2. Christ Lutheran 229, 3. Blue Ridge 250
Medalist — Case Kopacz (O) 40
Oakwood (194) — Kopacz 40, Mason Goodner 47, Nate Stewart 49, Kyle McFarland 58, Lily Harden 62, Gage Warren 63, Riley Whaling 70
