DANVILLE — The Oakwood and Westville boys golf teams were part of a quadrangular meet with Milford and Watseka on Tuesday at Harrison Park Golf Course.
Watseka would win with a team score of 169, while Milford was econd at 193, Oakwood was third at 212 and Westville took fourth at 224.
Case Kopacz shot a 45 to lead Oakwood, while Mason Goodner and Kyle McFarland each had a 55 and Nate Stewart added a 57.
Ty Williamson led Westville with a 46, while Jackson Priest had a 56, Grayson McBride had a 57 and Austin Shannon added a 65.
PREP BOYS GOLF
At Danville
At Harrison Park G.C. (Par 35)
Team results — 1. Watseka 169, 2 Milford 193, 3. Oakwood 212, 4. Westville 224.
Medalist — Austin Marcier (W) 39.
Watseka (169) — Marcier 39, Hagen Hoy 41, Brayden Ketchem 44, Lamont Bowling 45, Tucker Milk 55, Mason Galyen 57
Milford (193) — Adin Portwood 43, Payton Harwood 46, Salym Estes 49, Hack Boyer 55, Owen Halpin 55, RJ Mann 60.
Oakwood (212) — Case Kopacz 45, Mason Goodner 55, Kyle McFarland 55, Nate Stewart 57, Gage Warren 71
Westville (224) — Ty Williamson 46, Jackson Priest 56, Grayson McBride 57, Austin Shannon 65, Caleb Howe 66, Jacob McCool 68
