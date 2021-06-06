ATTICA, Ind. — Covington junior Nolan Potter claimed his second sectional championship of the school year on Friday.
Potter shot a even-par round of 72 to win the individual title for the Attica Sectional at Harrison Hills Golf Course. Greencastle's Keaton Parmley was second with a 4-over 76.
During his round on Friday, Potter had four birdies to go along with 11 pars. He shot a 1-over 37 on the front nine at Harrison Hills, but it was his 1-under 35 on the back nine with a birdie to cap his day on the 18th green that sealed the victory.
Earlier this school year, Potter teamed with young brother, Myles, to win the sectional tennis title.
Joining Potter at the IHSAA regional tournament on Thursday at Country Oaks Golf Club in Washington, Ind., will be Seeger's Dalton Snoeberger, who was the final individual to advance as he shot a 13-over 85 on Friday.
Greencastle easily won the team title by 35 shots as the Tiger Cubs shot a 322 with the Southmont Mounties taking second with a 357.
Seeger was the top local finisher, taking sixth (387), while Fountain Central (402) was seventh and Covington (412) finished ninth.
