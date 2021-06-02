CLINTON, Ind. — Covington's Nolan Potter shot a 1-over 73 on Tuesday at Geneva Hills Golf Course to win the Wabash River Conference title by 11 strokes.
Seeger's Dalton Snoeberger was second with an 84, while Landen Stewart of Parke Heritage finished third with an 85.
South Vermillion won the team title as all five of its players shoot under 100 with Matthew Panagouleas have a team-best 89.
Fountain Central, Seeger and Parke Heritage all tied for 2nd place with team scores of 386, but the Mustangs were credited as the conference runner-up based on the fifth score tiebreaker as Jaylin Payne shot a 106 for Fountain Central. Matt York had the best round for the Mustangs with 91
Seeger wound up third with Parke Heritage taking fourth, Covington came in fifth and Attica was sixth.
PREP BOYS GOLF
Wabash River Conference Meet
Team scores — 1. South Vermillion 375, 2. Fountain Central 386, 3. Seeger 386, 4. Parke Heritage 386, 5. Covington 403, 6. Attica 500.
Medalist — Nolan Potter (Covington) 73
South Vermillion (375) — Panagouleas 89, Higgins 91, Cunning 96, Halterman 99, Higgins 99
Fountain Central (386) — York 91, Keeling 98, Summers 98, Jackson 99, Payne 106.
Seeger (386) — Snoeberger 84, Lloyd 95, Hedgecock 100, Lemming 107, Clark 116.
Parke Heritage (386) — Stewart 85, James 86, Wood 103, McVey 112, Ramsey 119.
Covington (403) — Potter 73, Royce 99, McCarty 115, Holycross 116, Wooster 117.
Attica (500) — Wellmaker 116, Martett 124, Jenkins 126, Sisk 134.
