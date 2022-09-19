PARIS — Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Schlarman Academy, Westville and Oakwood each competed in the Paris Invitational on Saturday.
The Blue Devils had the lowest team score at 393 with Cruz Dubois shooting a 92, Leighton Meeker shot a 95, Cooper Carpenter had a 101 and Jordan Johnson had a 105.
Schlarman shot a 420 with Duece Provost shooting a 93, Adam Suncan shot a 97, Will Stout had a 105 and Charles Medlin had a 125.
Westville had a 511 and Ty Williamson had a 109, while Grayson McBride had a 122, Austin Shannon had a 137 and Noah Atwood scored a 143.
Oakwood did not have a team score with Case Kopacz shooting a 95, Mason Goodner had a 111 and Gage Warren had a 132.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.