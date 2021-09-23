DANVILLE — In Thursday's Vermilion Valley Conference golf meet, it was a showcase for the newcomers.
Watseka would win the team title with a score of 359 in its first time at the meet at Harrison Park Golf Course with feelow newcomer Iroquois West in second.
The medalist was Watseka's Jordan Schroeder with a score of 83.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin was tied with Milford at third with a 397. Leighton Meeker had a 98 for the Blue Devils, while Nick Garmon and Cooper Carpenter each had a 99 and Tyson Smith had a 101.
Schlarman Academy was fifth with Deuce Provost leading the way with a 91, Hoopeston Area was sixth with Ben Brown shooting a 89, Salt Fork took seventh with Brock Wantland shooting a 108, Westville was eighth with Ty Williamson carding a 95 and Oakwood was 10th with Case Kopacz getting a 90.
Brown, Kopacz and Provost collected All-VVC boys honors.
In the girls meet, Watseka won with a score of 431, but the lowest girls score belonged to Salt Fork's Ameila Birge with a 96. Joining her on the All-VVC girls honors list was Hoopeston Area's Payton Armstrong, who shot 100.
PREP BOYS GOLF
At Danville
Vermilion Valley Conference Tournament
At Harrison Park G.C. (Par 72)
Team results — 1. Watseka 359, 2. Iroquois West 382, 3. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 397, 3. Milford 397, 5. Schlarman Academy 403, 6. Hoopeston Area 406, 7. Salt Fork 459, 8. Westville 470, 9. Cissna Park 470, 10. Oakwood 481
Medalist — Jordan Schroeder (W) 83.
Watseka (359) — Schroder 83, Austin Marcier 90, Hagen Hoy 92, Zachary Hickman 94, Brayden Ketchum 96
Iroquois West (382) — Tyler Read 90, Damon Fowler 93, Kyler Meents 99, Ivan Munoz 100, Kamden Kimmel 102, Evan Izquierdo 105.
BHRA (397) — Leighton Meeker 98, Nick Garmon 99, Cooper Carpenter 99, Tyson Smith 101, Colin Deck 111, Jordan Johnson 116
Milford (397) — Adin Portwood 92, Payton Harwood 94, Salym Estes 103, Owen Halping 108, Jace Boyer 115, RJ Mann 117
Schlarman (403) — Deuce Provost 91, Adam Duncan 99, Owen Jones 106, Will Stout 107, Dillon Hemker 118
Hoopeston Area (406) — Ben Brown 89, Wyatt Eisenmann 99, Trevor Swartz 108, Nicholas Hofer 110, Kayden Wallace 112, Ethan Harding 118
Salt Fork (459) — Brock Wantland 108, Sam Pearman 113, Hunter Wantland 117, Carter Ridge 121, Brant Hackman 121, Davis Canady 125
Westville (470) — Ty Williamson 95, Garyson McBride 115, Gage Hatcher 128, Caleb Howe 132, Jackson Priest 150
Cissna Park (470) — Kahne Clauss 110, Luke Petry 115, Brody Sluis 116, Dlaton McWethy 129, Colson Carley 132
Oakwood (481) — Case Kopacz 90, Kyle McFarland 104, Nate Stewart 125, Kolin Schrader 162, Rilyey Whaling 163
Bold — All-VVC Boys honors
PREP GIRLS GOLF
At Danville
Vermilion Valley Conference
At Harrison Park G.C. (Par 72)
Team results — 1. Watseka 431, Iroquois West 437.
Medalist — Amelia Birge (Salt Fork) 96.
Watseka (431) — Layla Holohan 103, Allie Hoy 104, Jasmine Essington 104, Caitlin Corzine 120, Sophia Simpson 143
Iroquois West (437) — Adelynn Scharp 98, McKinley Tilstra 108, Clarissa Garcia 115, Destiny Thomas 116, Kiernan Tammer 135, Jaidyn Ashline 163
Chrisman — Kaylee Ruff 154, Tori LaBaume 162
Hoopeston Area — Payton Armstrong 100, Taylor Page 127, Kylie Brown 138
Milford — Anna Hagan 116, Kirstyn Lucht 138
Oakwood — Lily Harden 139
Schlarman Academy — Cheyenne Lutz 112, Emma Myers 126
Salt Fork — Birge 96, Kenzie Childs 111
Westville — Katelyn Callahan 139, Brooklyn McCoy 162
Bold — All-VVC honors
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.