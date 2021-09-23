VVC Logo

DANVILLE — In Thursday's Vermilion Valley Conference golf meet, it was a showcase for the newcomers.

Watseka would win the team title with a score of 359 in its first time at the meet at Harrison Park Golf Course with feelow newcomer Iroquois West in second.

The medalist was Watseka's Jordan Schroeder with a score of 83.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin was tied with Milford at third with a 397. Leighton Meeker had a 98 for the Blue Devils, while Nick Garmon and Cooper Carpenter each had a 99 and Tyson Smith had a 101.

Schlarman Academy was fifth with Deuce Provost leading the way with a 91, Hoopeston Area was sixth with Ben Brown shooting a 89, Salt Fork took seventh with Brock Wantland shooting a 108, Westville was eighth with Ty Williamson carding a 95 and Oakwood was 10th with Case Kopacz getting a 90.

Brown, Kopacz and Provost collected All-VVC boys honors.

In the girls meet, Watseka won with a score of 431, but the lowest girls score belonged to Salt Fork's Ameila Birge with a 96. Joining her on the All-VVC girls honors list was Hoopeston Area's Payton Armstrong, who shot 100.

PREP BOYS GOLF

At Danville

Vermilion Valley Conference Tournament

At Harrison Park G.C. (Par 72)

Team results — 1. Watseka 359, 2. Iroquois West 382, 3. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 397, 3. Milford 397, 5. Schlarman Academy 403, 6. Hoopeston Area 406, 7. Salt Fork 459, 8. Westville 470, 9. Cissna Park 470, 10. Oakwood 481

Medalist — Jordan Schroeder (W) 83.

Watseka (359)Schroder 83, Austin Marcier 90, Hagen Hoy 92, Zachary Hickman 94, Brayden Ketchum 96

Iroquois West (382)Tyler Read 90, Damon Fowler 93, Kyler Meents 99, Ivan Munoz 100, Kamden Kimmel 102, Evan Izquierdo 105.

BHRA (397) — Leighton Meeker 98, Nick Garmon 99, Cooper Carpenter 99, Tyson Smith 101, Colin Deck 111, Jordan Johnson 116

Milford (397)Adin Portwood 92, Payton Harwood 94, Salym Estes 103, Owen Halping 108, Jace Boyer 115, RJ Mann 117

Schlarman (403) — Deuce Provost 91, Adam Duncan 99, Owen Jones 106, Will Stout 107, Dillon Hemker 118

Hoopeston Area (406) — Ben Brown 89, Wyatt Eisenmann 99, Trevor Swartz 108, Nicholas Hofer 110, Kayden Wallace 112, Ethan Harding 118

Salt Fork (459) — Brock Wantland 108, Sam Pearman 113, Hunter Wantland 117, Carter Ridge 121, Brant Hackman 121, Davis Canady 125

Westville (470) — Ty Williamson 95, Garyson McBride 115, Gage Hatcher 128, Caleb Howe 132, Jackson Priest 150

Cissna Park (470) — Kahne Clauss 110, Luke Petry 115, Brody Sluis 116, Dlaton McWethy 129, Colson Carley 132

Oakwood (481) — Case Kopacz 90, Kyle McFarland 104, Nate Stewart 125, Kolin Schrader 162, Rilyey Whaling 163

Bold — All-VVC Boys honors

PREP GIRLS GOLF

At Danville

Vermilion Valley Conference

At Harrison Park G.C. (Par 72) 

Team results — 1. Watseka 431, Iroquois West 437.

Medalist — Amelia Birge (Salt Fork) 96.

Watseka (431)Layla Holohan 103, Allie Hoy 104, Jasmine Essington 104, Caitlin Corzine 120, Sophia Simpson 143

Iroquois West (437)Adelynn Scharp 98, McKinley Tilstra 108, Clarissa Garcia 115, Destiny Thomas 116, Kiernan Tammer 135, Jaidyn Ashline 163

Chrisman — Kaylee Ruff 154, Tori LaBaume 162

Hoopeston AreaPayton Armstrong 100, Taylor Page 127, Kylie Brown 138

Milford — Anna Hagan 116, Kirstyn Lucht 138

Oakwood — Lily Harden 139

Schlarman Academy — Cheyenne Lutz 112, Emma Myers 126

Salt ForkBirge 96, Kenzie Childs 111

Westville — Katelyn Callahan 139, Brooklyn McCoy 162

Bold — All-VVC honors

