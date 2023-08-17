SHELDON — The Hoopeston Area boys golf team took third in a meet hosted by Watseka at Shewami Country Club.
Wyatt Eisenmann had a 44 to lead the Cornjerkers, while Cy Tuggle had a 49, Felix Cantu had a 51 and Taylor Page had a 55.
Hixon Lafond had a 66 to lead Milford, who was fifth in the meet.
PREP BOYS GOLF
At Watseka
At Shewami C.C. (Par 36)
Team results — 1. Watseka 179, 2. St. Anne 196, 3. Hoopeston Area 199, 4. Iroquois West 220, 5. Milford 307.
Medalist — Evan LaBelle (W) 41.
Hoopeston Area (199) — Wyatt Eisenmann 44, Cy Tuggle 49, Felix Cantu 51, Taylor Page 55, Ethan Steiner 59, Owen Field 61
Milford (307) — Hixon Lafond 66, Noah Brittenham 77, Jayce Boyer 78, Devon Davis 86
