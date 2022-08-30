HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston Area boys golf team hosted Watseka, St. Anne, Donovan and Cissna Park on Tuesday at Hubbard Trail Country Club.
The Cornjerkers took third as a team. Wyatt Eisenmann had a 47 to lead the team, while Ethan Steiner had a 48, Trenton Montei had a 57 and Ethan Harding added a 59.
In girls golf play, Hoopeston Area beat out Watseka 283-298. Taylor Page had a 55 for the Cornjerkers, while Shay Layden and Macy Rayls each had a 75 and Julie Miguel had a 78.
PREP BOYS GOLF
At Hoopeston
At Hubbard Trail C.C. (Par 36)
Team results — 1. Watseka 186, 2. St. Anne 201, 3. Hoopeston Area 211, 4. Donovan 215, 5. Cissna Park 225.
Medalist — Lathan Bowling (W) 44
Hoopeston Area (211) — Wyatt Eisenmann 47, Ethan Steiner 48, Trenton Montei 57, Ethan Harding 59, Gavyn Miller 77
PREP GIRLS GOLF
At Hoopeston
At Hubbard Trail C.C. (Par 36)
Team results — 1. Hoopeston Area 283, 2. Watseka 298
Medalist — Jasmine Essington (W) 50
Hoopeston Area (283) — Taylor Page 55, Shay Layden 75, Macy Wayls 75, Julie Miguel 78
Watseka (298) — Essington 50, Sophie Simpson 75, Emma Hasbargen 86, Alyssa Waugh 87
