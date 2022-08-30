HA Logo

HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston Area boys golf team hosted Watseka, St. Anne, Donovan and Cissna Park on Tuesday at Hubbard Trail Country Club.

The Cornjerkers took third as a team. Wyatt Eisenmann had a 47 to lead the team, while Ethan Steiner had a 48, Trenton Montei had a 57 and Ethan Harding added a 59.

In girls golf play, Hoopeston Area beat out Watseka 283-298. Taylor Page had a 55 for the Cornjerkers, while Shay Layden and Macy Rayls each had a 75 and Julie Miguel had a 78.

PREP BOYS GOLF

At Hoopeston

At Hubbard Trail C.C. (Par 36) 

Team results — 1. Watseka 186, 2. St. Anne 201, 3. Hoopeston Area 211, 4. Donovan 215, 5. Cissna Park 225.

Medalist — Lathan Bowling (W) 44

Hoopeston Area (211) — Wyatt Eisenmann 47, Ethan Steiner 48, Trenton Montei 57, Ethan Harding 59, Gavyn Miller 77

PREP GIRLS GOLF

At Hoopeston

At Hubbard Trail C.C. (Par 36) 

Team results — 1. Hoopeston Area 283, 2. Watseka 298

Medalist — Jasmine Essington (W) 50

Hoopeston Area (283) — Taylor Page 55, Shay Layden 75, Macy Wayls 75, Julie Miguel 78

Watseka (298) — Essington 50, Sophie Simpson 75, Emma Hasbargen 86, Alyssa Waugh 87

