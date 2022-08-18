WATSEKA — The Hoopeston Area boys golf team was fifth in a meet with Iroquois West, Watseka, Milford and St. Anne on Thursday at Shewami County Club.
Wyatt Eisenmann led the Cornjerkers with a 43, while Trenton Montez had a 50, Ethan Steiner carded a 58 and Brian Armstrong had a 59.
Milford was third with Adin Portwood and Salym Estes each scoring a 43. Iroquois West won the team title with a 166 with Kyler Meentz getting a 36 for the Raiders.
PREP BOYS GOLF
At Watseka
At Shewami C.C. (Par 35)
Team results — 1. Iroquois West 166, 2. Watseka 175, 3. Milford 185, 4. St. Annie, 5. Hoopeston Area 210.
Medalist — Kyler Meentz (IW) 36.
Milford (185) — Adin Portwood 43, Salym Estes 43, Payton Harwood 47, Jace Boyer 52, RJ Mann 56, Hixon LaFond 64
Hoopeston Area (210) — Wyatt Eisenmann 43, Trenton Montez 50, Ethan Steiner 58, Brian Armstrong 59, Gavyn Miller 82
