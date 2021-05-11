COVINGTON, Ind. — The Fountain Central boys golf team edged out Covington to win the Bi-County Tournament on Tuesday at Rivercrest Golf Course.
Jacob Keeling led the Mustangs with a 93, while Matt York had a 94 and Nathan Summers and Cody Linville each had a 101 for a team score of 389.
Nolan Potter won medalist honors for Covington with a score of 73 as the Trojans scored 393. Isaiah McCarty had a 97, William Royce had a 107 and Jacob Holycross added a 116.
Seeger was third at 413 with Dalton Snoeberger leading the way with a 90. Attica was fourth at 481.
Potter, Snoeberger, Keeling, York and McCarty were named to the All Bi-County Team.
PREP BOYS GOLF
At Covington, Ind.
Bi-County Tournament
At Rivercrest G.C. (Par 72)
Team results — 1. Fountain Central 389, 2. Covington 393, 3. Seeger 413, 4. Attica 481.
Medalist — Nolan Potter (C) 73.
Fountain Central (389) — Jacob Keeling 93, Matt York 94, Nathan Summers 101, Cody Linville 101, Wesley Jackson 102
Covington (393) — Potter 73, Isaiah McCarty 97, William Royce 107, Jacob Holycross 116, Shumaker 131.
Seeger (413) — Dalton Snoeberger 90, Lloyd 100, Hedgecock 109, Leming 114, Clark 115
Attica (481) — Marlott 114, Willmaker 116, Allenduff 125, Jerkins 126, Mandeville 133
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.