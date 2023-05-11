ATTICA, Ind. — The Fountain Central boys golf team won the Bi-County Championship on Thursday at Harrison Hills Golf Course.
Jaylin Payne shot a 35 in Thursday's second round and 76 overall to win medalist honors for the Mustangs, who had a score of 372, while Wes Jackson shot an 89 to take third, Kam Krug shot a 97, Ayden Donaldson scored a 110 and Lincoln Hoffa shot a 124.
Coye Ferguson was second for Covington, who was second as a team with 376, while teammate Austin Stein was fourth and Seeger was third at 386 with Thomas Lemming taking fifth.
