DANVILLE — The Danville boys golf team beat out Milford, Schlarman Academy and Westville on Thursday in a meet at Danville Country Club.
The Vikings had a team score of 206, which was tied for first with Milford, but they had the lower fifth golfer score to get the win.
Cabot McLaughlin had a 46 to get co-medalist honors for Danville, while Collin Lomax had a 51, Stephen Garrison had a 53 and Ryan Jarueski had a score of 56.
Payton Harwood had a 47 for Milford, while Adin Portwood had a 49, Salym Estes scored a 52 and Owen Halpin had a 58.
Duece Provost was the other co-medalist with a 46 for Schlarman, who had a score of 213. Adan Duncan had a 53, Adam Watson had a 55 and Will Stout scored a 59.
Westville was fourth with Ty Williamson getting a 53, Gage Hatcher getting a 61, Grayson McBride scoring a 65, and Katelyn Callahan getting a 73.
PREP BOYS GOLF
At Danville
At Danville C.C. (Par 36)
Team results — 1. Danville 206, 2. Milford 206, 3. Schlarman Academy 213, 4. Westville 242
Medalist — Cabot McLaughlin (D) 46 and Duece Provost (SA) 46
Danville (206) — McLaughlin 46, Collin Lomax 51, Stephen Garrison 53, Ryan Jaruseski 56, Zach Spencer 57
Milford (206) — Payton Harwood 47, Adin Portwood 49, Salym Estes 52, Owen Halpern 58, RJ Mann 63
Schlarman Academy (213) — Provost 46, Adam Duncan 53, Adam Watson 55, Will Stout 59, Dillon Hanker 64, Owen Jones 67
Westville (242) — Ty Williamson 53, Gage Hatcher 61, Grayson McBride 65, Katelyn Callahan 73, Jackson Priest 76, Caleb Howe 76
