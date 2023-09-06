DANVILLE — The Danville boys golf team got past Westville 181-248 on Wednesday at Turtle Run Golf Course.
Collin Lomax and Cale Osborn each shot a 43 for the Vikings for medalist honors, while Cameron Feuerborn had a 44 and Nolan Spangler had a 51.
Ben Johnson led the Tigers with a 57, while Noah Atwood had a 61, Jacob McCool scored a 64 and Austin Shannon had a 67.
Oakwood had two golfers in action with Alex Silha shooting a 72 and Tristan Wenzleman carding an 80.
PREP BOYS GOLF
At Danville
At Turtle Run G.C. (Par 36).
Team results — 1. Danville 181, 2. Westville 248.
Medalist — Collin Lomax and Cale Osborn (D) 43.
Danville (181) — Lomax 43, Osborn 43, Cameron Feuerborn 44, Nolan Spangler 51, Brody Boyd 52, Jadyn Strack 66
Westville (248) — Ben Johnson 57, Noah Atwood 61, Jacob McCool 64, Austin Shannon 66, Alex Van Dorn 67, Gavin Long 73
Oakwood — Alex Silha 72, Tristan Wenzleman 80
