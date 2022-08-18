BHRA logo

FILLMORE — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys golf team dropped to 4-1 on Thursday after losing 177-197 to Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at Indian Springs Golf Course.

Leighton Meeker had a 41 to win medalist honors for the Blue Devils, while Jordan Johnson had a 51, Cooper Carpenter scored a 52 and Oliver Sroufek carded a 53.

PREP BOYS GOLF

At Fillmore

At Indian Springs G.C. (Par 36) 

Team results — 1. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 177, 2. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 197

Medalist — Leighton Meeker (BHRA) 41.

GCMS (177) — Getty Greer 42, Will Baillie 44, Carter Eichelberger 45, Ryan Carley 46, Zach Price 46, Alex Overman 47

BHRA (197) — Meeker 41, Jordan Johnson 51, Cooper Carpenter 52, Oliver Sroufek 53, Colin Deck 58, Aiden Golden 59

