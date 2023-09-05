DANVILLE — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys golf team was able to get past Salt Fork and Westville at Harrison Park Golf Course on Tuesday.
Jordan Johnson and Tyson Smith each had a 44 for the Blue Devils, who had a score of 183, while Cooper Carpenter carded a 45 and Ayden Golden had a 50.
Kendal Shults won medalist honors with a 43 for the Storm, who had a 193, while Amelia Birge had a 46, Cooper Burton shot a 49 and Hayden Knight had a 55.
Austin Shannon had a 56 for the Tigers, who had a score of 236, while Noah Atwood had a 57, Ben Johnson had a 59 and Gavin Long had a 64.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm had two golfers there with Landon Helk getting a 50 and Ross Berry getting a 52. Oakwood also had two golfers in Alex Silna, who had a 70 and Tristan Wenzelman, who had a 76.
PREP BOYS GOLF
At Danville
At Harrison Park G.C. (Par 36)
Team results — 1. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 183, 2. Salt Fork 193, 3. Westville 236
Medalist — Kendal Shults (SF) 43
BHRA (183) — Jordan Johnson 44, Tyson Smith 44, Cooper Carpenter 45, Ayden Golden 50, Gunnar Sroufek 53, Nathan Fox 53
Salt Fork (193) — Shults 43, Amelia Birge 46, Cooper Burton 49, Hayden Knight 55, Daniel Syronka 62
Westville (236) — Austin Shannon 56, Noah Atwood 57, Ben Johnson 59, Gavin Long 64, Jacob McCool 65, Zack Sloan 66
Georgetown-Ridge Farm — Landon Helk 50, Ross Berry 52
Oakwood — Alex Silna 70, Tristian Wenzleman 76
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.