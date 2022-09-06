DANVILLE — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys golf team beat out Salt Fork, Oakwood and Westville on Tuesday at Harrison Park Golf Course.
Cruz Dubois won medalist honors with a 44 for the Blue Devils, while Cooper Carpenter had a 46, Ayden Golden had a 48 and Leighton Meeker added a 49.
Salt Fork was second with Amelia Birge leading the way with a 47 and Brockton Wantland, Brent Hackman and Kendal Shults each getting a 54.
Nate Stewart led Oakwood with a 51, while Mason Goodner had a 55, Kyle McFarland carding a 57 and Gage Warren getting a 59.
Westville was fourth with Ty Williamson getting a 46, Garyson McBride got a 56, Jackson Priest had a 57 and Caleb Howe got a 61.
PREP BOYS GOLF
At Danville
At Harrison Park G.C. (Par 36)
Team results — 1. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 187, 2. Salt Fork 209, 3. Oakwood 222, 4. Westville 227.
Medalist — Cruz Dubois (BHRA) 44.
BHRA (187) — Dubois 44, Cooper Carpenter 46, Ayden Golden 48, Leighton Meeker 49, Colin Deck 53, Jordan Johnson 55
Salt Fork (209) — Amelia Birge 47, Brockton Wantland 54, Brent Hackman 54, Kendal Shults 54, Dane Canady 55, Cooper Burton 58
Oakwood (222) — Nate Stewart 51, Mason Goodner 55, Kyle McFarland 57, Gage Warren 59, Riley Whaling 65, Lily Harden 72
Westville (227) — Ty Williamson 46, Garyson McBride 56, Jackson Priest 57, Caleb Howe 61, Noah Atwood 64, Austin Shannon 65
