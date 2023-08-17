BHRA logo

FILMORE — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys golf team fell to second in a triangular meet with Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Ridgeview at Indian Springs Golf Course.

Cooper Carpenter had a 44 to lead the Blue Devils, who had 188 strokes to take second to GCMS' 183, while Jordan Johnson and Ayden Golden each had 47 and Gunnar Sroufek added a 50.

The Blue Devils will next play at the John Macek Memorial on Monday.

PREP BOYS GOLF

At Filmore

At Indian Springs G.C. (Par 36) 

Team results — 1. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 183, 2. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 188, 3. Ridgeview 220

Medalist — Ryan Carley (GCMS) 39

BHRA (188) — Cooper Carpenter 44, Jordan Johnson 47, Ayden Golden 47, Gunnar Sroufek 50, Nathan Fox 53, Mason Clapp 61

