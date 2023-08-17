FILMORE — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys golf team fell to second in a triangular meet with Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Ridgeview at Indian Springs Golf Course.
Cooper Carpenter had a 44 to lead the Blue Devils, who had 188 strokes to take second to GCMS' 183, while Jordan Johnson and Ayden Golden each had 47 and Gunnar Sroufek added a 50.
The Blue Devils will next play at the John Macek Memorial on Monday.
PREP BOYS GOLF
At Filmore
At Indian Springs G.C. (Par 36)
Team results — 1. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 183, 2. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 188, 3. Ridgeview 220
Medalist — Ryan Carley (GCMS) 39
BHRA (188) — Cooper Carpenter 44, Jordan Johnson 47, Ayden Golden 47, Gunnar Sroufek 50, Nathan Fox 53, Mason Clapp 61
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.