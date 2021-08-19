DANVILLE — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys golf team lost tehir first dual match of the season Thursday at Turtle Run Golf Course.
The Blue Devils had a score of 198, but Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley scored 181 to get the win.
Leighton Meeker had a 43 to lead BHRA, while Nick Garmon had a 46, Cooper Carpenter scored a 54 and Ayden Golden added a 55. Colin Deck had a 56 and Jordan Johnson had a 57.
Connor Engle led GCMS with a medalist-winning 39.
The Blue Devils are 4-1 and will be at the Centennial Invitational on Monday.
PREP BOYS GOLF
At Danville
At Turtle Run G.C. (Par 36)
Team results — 1. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 181, 2. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 198.
Medalist — Connor Engle (GCMS) 39
GCMS (181) — Engle 39, Jack Schultz 46, Ryan Carley 47, Wyatt Schilickman 49, Zach Price 50, Gerry Greer 53
BHRA (198) — Leighton Meeker 43, Nick Garmon 46, Cooper Carpenter 54, Ayden Golden 55, Colin Deck 56, Jordan Johnson 57.
