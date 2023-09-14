DANVILLE — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys golf team beat Schlarman Academy 190-220 on Thursday at Danville Country Club.
Cooper Carpenter had a 43 for medalist honors for the Blue Devils, while Jordan Johnson had a 44, Nathan Fox had a 51 and Ayden Golden carded a 52.
Duece Provost had a 49 to lead the Hilltoppers, while Dillon Hemker had a 51, Will Stout had a 58 and Cheyenne Lutz added a 62.
PREP BOYS GOLF
At Danville
At Danville C.C. (Par 36)
Team results — 1. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 190, 2. Schlarman Academy 220.
Medalist — Cooper Carpenter (BHRA) 43.
BHRA (190) — Carpenter 43, Jordan Johnson 44, Nathan Fox 51, Ayden Golden 52, Gunnar Sroufek 54. Tyson Smith 58
Schlarman (220) — Duece Provost 49, Dillon Hemker 51, Will Stout 58, Cheyenne Lutz 62, Charles Medlin 64, Emma Osterbur 74
