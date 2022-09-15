DANVILLE — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys golf team got past Schlarman Academy 202-203 on Thursday at Danville Country Club.
Leighton Meeker led the Blue Devils with a 46, while Cooper Carpenter shot a 50, Cruz Dubois had a 52 and Jordan Johnson added a 54.
Duece Provost won medalist honors for the Hilltoppers with a 45, while Will Stout had a 47, Adam Duncan had a 54 and Owen Jones added a 57.
BHRA will play in the Paris Invite on Saturday.
At Danville C.C. (Par 36)
Team results — 1. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 202, 2. Schlarman Academy 203
Medalist — Duece Provost (SA) 45.
BHRA (202) — Leighton Meeker 46, Cooper Carpenter 50, Cruz Dubois 52, Jordan Johnson 54, Colin Deck 56, Nathan Fox 64
Schlarman (203) — Provost 45, Will Stout 47, Adam Duncan 54, Owen Jones 57, Cheyenne Lutz 62, Charles Medlin 64
