ST. JOSEPH — After winning the Tri-County Thanksgiving Tournament last week, the Oakwood boys basketball team started play in the Toyota of Danville Classic on Monday.
The Comets had a great start with a 51-48 win over Paxton-Buckley-Loda.
Brody Taflinger had 14 points to lead Oakwood, while Jackson Dudley, Tanner Pichon and Alec Harrison each had 11 points and Josh Ruch added four points.
The Comets continue tournament play Tuesday against Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond.
At St. Joseph
Oakwood 51, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 48
Oakwood (51) — Bryson Myers 0 0-2 0, Joshua Ruch 2 0-2 4, Brody Taflinger 2 9-11 14, Jackson Dudley 5 0-0 11, Tanner Pichon 4 3-4 11, Alec Harrison 3 5-6 11. Totals: 16 17-25 51.
PBL (48) — Jeremiah Ager 7 3-4 20, Mason Ecker 1 0-0 2, Ben Schmidt 0 0-0 0, Ty Graham 3 0-0 9, Noah Steiner 5 3-4 13, Glendon Tomison 0 0-2 0, Ethan Donaldson 0 0-0 0, Kayden Snelling 1 0-0 2, Cayden Waugh 0 0-0 0, Junior Floyd 0 0-0 0, Brent Goodlove 1 0-0 2. Totals: 18 6-10 48.
Oakwood;9;14;17;11;—;51
PBL;14;12;15;7;— ;48
3-point field goals — Oakwood 2 (Taflinger, Dudley); PBL 6 (Ager 3, Graham 3). Total fouls — Oakwood 10, PBL 22. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
