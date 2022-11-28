Danville, IL (61832)

Today

Windy. Showers developing in the afternoon. High around 60F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies and gusty winds overnight. Low 26F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible.