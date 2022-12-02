VILLA GROVE — The Westville boys basketball team cruised to a 48-37 win over Villa Grove on Friday.
Drew Wichtowski had 14 points to lead the Tigers, while Kamden Maddox had 11, Landen Haurez had 10, Cade Schaumburg had five and Zachary Russell had four points.
The Tigers will take on Milford on Tuesday.
At Villa Grove
Westville 48, Villa Grove 37
Westville (48) — Zachary Russell 2 0-0 4, Landen Haurez 4 2-4 10, Kamden Maddox 5 1-2 11, Ethan McMasters 1 0-0 2, Tyler Miller 0 0-0 0, Cade Schaumburg 2 0-0 5, Drew Wichtowski 4 6-10 14, Easton Barney 0 2-2 2. Totals: 18 11-18 48.
Villa Grove (37) — Robert Fancher 4 0-0 11, Kyler Williams 0 0-0 0, Brady Clodfelter 2 0-0 4, Nolan Mores 0 0-0 0, Layne Rund 2 0-0 5, Parker Stevens 1 0-0 3, Braydon Dowler 0 0-2 0, Lukas Shadwick 4 2-2 12, Peyton Smith 1 0-0 2. Totals: 14 2-4 37.
Westville;11;9;13;15;—;48
Villa Grove;9;7;3;8;—;37
3-point field goals — Westville 1 (Schaumburg); Villa Grove 7 (Fancher 3, Shadwick 2, Clark, Stevens). Total fouls — Westville 10, Villa Grove 16. Fouled out — Clodfelter, Stevens. Technical fouls — none.
