OAKLAND — The Westville boys basketball team started the Tri-County Holiday Classic with a 60-45 win over Argenta-Oreana on Monday.
Cole Maxwell had 16 points for the Tigers, while Kamden Maddox had 14, Quentin Bina and Bryce Burnett each had nine points, Drew Wichtowski had seven and Luke Johnson added five points.
The Tigers will face Martinsville and Paris on Tuesday in the Classic.
At Oakland
Westville 60, Argenta-Oreana 45
Westville (60) — Zach Russell 0 0-0 0, Cole Maxwell 5 5-8 16, Landon Haurez 0 0-0 0, Will Terry 0 0-0 0, Ethan McMasters 0 0-0 0, Drew Wichtowski 2 3-5 7, Luke Johnson 1 2-2 5, Cade Schamuburg 0 0-0 0, Kamden Maddox 6 0-1 14, Quentin Bina 4 1-3 9, Bryce Burnett 3 3-4 9. Totals: 21 14-23 60.
Argenta-Oreana (45) — Trostle 3 3-3 9, Flowers 2 3-4 8, Lawson 5 6-7 17, Oras 0 0-0 0, Spurling 0 0-0 0, Thornton 2 1-1 5, McHood 0 0-0 0, Barbee 3 0-2 6, Rand 0 0-0 0, Shugart 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 13-17 45.
Westville;11;15;14;20;—;60
Argenta-Oreana;9;7;13;16;—;45
3-point field goals — Westville 4 (Maddox 2, Johnson, Maxwell); Argenta-Oreana 2 (Flowers, Lawson). Total fouls — Westville 17, Argenta-Oreana 19. Fouled out — McHood Technical fouls — none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.