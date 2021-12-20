WATSEKA — The Westville boys basketball team ended up ninth at the Watseka Holiday Tournament on Monday with a 64-50 win over Tri-Point.
Cole Maxwell had 19 points for the Tigers, while Kamden Maddox had 16 points, Bryce Burnett had nine, Drew Wichtowski had eight and Luke Johnson added seven.
At Watseka
Westville 64, Tri-Point 50
Westville (64) — Cole Maxwell 5 7-10 19, Will Terry 2 0-0 5, Drew Wichtowski 1 6-6 8, Luke Johnson 3 0-1 7, Kamden Maddox 6 0-0 16, Quentin Bina 0 0-0 0, Bryce Burnett 4 1-2 9, Zack Russell 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 14-19 64.
Tri-Point (50) — Likes 0 0-0 0, Amador 2 2-2 6, Cardenas 8 0-0 20, Barriga 0 0-0 0, McNeill 1 3-4 5, Brauman 0 0-0 0, Ogged 8 0-3 16, Conner 0 0-0 0, Carrera 1 0-0 3. Totals: 20 5-9 50.
Westville;19;13;16;16;—;64
Tri-Point;15;7;9;19;—;50
3-point field goals — Westville 8 (Maddox 4, Maxwell 2, Terry, Johnson); Tri-Point 5 (Cardenas 4, Carrera). Total fouls — Westville 11, Tri-Point 15. Fouled out — Cardenas. Technical fouls — none.
