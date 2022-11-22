CAYUGA, Ind. — The Westville boys basketball team hit the road on Tuesday, beating North Vermillion 57-46.
Kamden Maddox and Drew Wichtowski each had 20 points for the Tigers, while Landen Haurez had seven and Cade Schaumburg added six.
Jerome White led North Vermillion with 17 points, while Owen Edwards had 12 and Noah Scott and Teegan Dowers each had seven points.
At Cayuga, Ind.
Westville 57, North Vermillion 46
Westville (57) — Zach Russell 0 1-2 1, Landon Haurez 3 1-2 7, Kamdon Maddox 7 3-3 20, Ethan McMasters 0 0-0 0, Wesley Curry 0 0-0 0, Cade Schaumburg 2 1-3 6, Drew Wichtowski 6 4-4 20, Easton Barney 0 3-4 3, Matthew Darling 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 13-18 57.
North Vermillion (46) — Landon Wesch 0 0-0 0, Teegan Dowers 2 2-2 7, Jerome White 6 3-4 17, Noah Scott 2 2-27, Matthew Dawson 0 0-0 0, Owen Edwards 6 0-0 12, Atticus Blank 1 0-0 3. Totals: 17 7-8 46.
Westville;7;6;24;20;—;57
N. Vermillion;18;10;11;7;— ;46
3-point field goals — Westville 8 (Wichtowski 4, Maddox 3, Schaumburg); North Vermillion 5 (White 2, Dowers, Scott, Blank). Total fouls — Westville 11, North vermillion 14. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
