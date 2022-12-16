WATSEKA — The Westville boys basketball team jumped out to a 23-9 first quarter lead and went on to a 60-38 win over Donovan at the Watseka Holiday Tournament.
Landen Haurez had 26 points to lead the Tigers, while Kamden Maddox had 19 points and Ethan McMasters and Drew Wichtowski each had seven points.
Westville was 1-1 in pool play in the tournament and will play Cissna Park on Saturday at 2 p.m. If the Tigers win, they will play in the fifth place game on Tuesday. If they lose, they will play for seventh on Monday.
At Watseka
Westville 60, Donovan 38
Westville (60) — Zachary Russell 3 0-2 7, Ethan McMasters 0 0-0 0, Landen Haurez 9 8-11 26, Aiden Skinner 0 0-0 0, Tryce Setser 0 0-0 0, Drew Wichtowski 2 3-4 7, Cade Schaumburg 0 0-0 0, Matthew Darling 0 1-2 1, Kamden Maddox 7 1-2 19, Preston Wright 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 13-21 60.
Donovan (38) — Ty Miller 5 0-0 12, Blake Bard 1 0-0 3, Gannyn Waltz 0 0-0 0, Jessy Mailloux 0 0-0 0, Jacob Onnen 2 5-9 9, Griffen Walters 0 0-2 0, Braden Klecan 1 0-2 2, Preston Harrington-DeWitt 0 0-0 0, Carter Ponton 1 0-0 3, Brenden Henneike 3 0-0 6, Jesse Snell 1 0-0 3. Totals: 14 5-13 38.
Westville;23;11;15;11;—;60
Donovan;9;14;9;6;— ;38
3-point field goals — Westville 5 (Maddox 4, Russell); Donovan 5 (Miller 2, Bard, Ponton, Snell). Total fouls — Westville 10, Donovan 19. Fouled out — none. Technical fouls — none.
