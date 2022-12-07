WESTVILLE — Kamden Maddox had a career-high 30 points as the Westville boys basketball team beat Heritage 62-27 on Wednesday.
Zack Russell had 13 points for the Tigers, who had a 37-11 halftime lead, while Matthew Darling had 10 and Easton Barney added five.
The Tigers will face Georgetown-Ridge Farm on Friday.
At Westville
Westville 62, Heritage 27
Heritage (27) — Pearman 0 0-0 0, Wilson 0 1-2 1, Williams 2 1-2 5, Holloman 1 1-5 3, Benzyl 0 0-0 0, White 2 0-0 6, Struck 0 0-0 0, Coffin 4 0-1 8, Benzyl 0 0-0 0, Bear 1 2-4 4. Totals: 10 5-14 27.
Westville (62) — Zack Russell 5 0-0 13, Landon Haurez 0 1-4 1, Kamden Maddox 10 2-2 30, Tyler Miller 0 0-0 0, Cade Schamburg 0 0-0 0, Tryce Setser 0 0-0 0, Easton Barney 2 1-2 5, Matthew Datling 4 1-2 10, Preston Wright 1 0-0 3. Totals: 22 5-8 62.
Heritage;6;5;10;6;—;27
Westville;19;18;10;15;— ;62
3-point field goals — Heritage 2 (White 2); Westville 11 (Maddox 6, Russell 3, Darling, Wright). Total fouls — Heritage 9, Westville 12. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
