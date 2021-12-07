WESTVILLE — The Westville boys basketball team lost at home to Milford 43-34 on Tuesday.
Drew Wichtowski had 11 points to lead the Tigers, while Bryce Burnett had seven points, Cole Maxwell had six and Landen Haurez added five points.
Adin Portwood had 18points, while William Teig had 12 points and Nick Warren added nine.
The Tigers will face Heritage on Wednesday.
At Westville
Milford 43, Westville 34
Milford (43) — Iver Krogstad 1 0-0 2, Sawyer Laffoon 0 2-4 2, Andrew White 0 0-0 0, William Teig 6 0-0 12, Adin Portwood 6 4-8 18, Nick Warren 3 3-4 9. Totals: 16 9-16 43.
Westville (34) — Landen Haurez 2 0-0 5, Will Terry 0 0-0 0, Ethan McMasters 1 0-0 2, Drew Wichtowski 3 4-6 11, Bryce Burnett 3 0-0 7, Luke Johnson 0 0 -0 0, Cole Maxwell 3 0-0 6, Quentin Bina 0 0-0 0, Kamden Maddox 1 0-0 3. Totals: 13 4-6 34.
Milford;9;14;9;11;—;43
Westville;8;3;9;14;—;34
3-point field goals — Milford 2 (Portwood 2); Westville 4 (Haurez, Wichtowski, Burnett, Maddox). Total fouls — Milford 13, Westville 16. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
