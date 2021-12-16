MILFORD — The Westville boys basketball team started the Watseka Holiday Tournament on Thursday with a 60-45 loss to Milford.
Cole Maxwell had 15 points for The Tigers, while Kamden Maddox had 13 points and Drew Wichtowski added eight points.
Adin Portwood had 24 points for the Bearcats, while Andrew White had 17, Nick Warren had eight and Will Teig added seven.
At Milford
Milford 60, Westville 45
Westville (45) — Zach Russell 1 0-0 2, Cole Maxwell 6 0-0 15, Landon Haurez 0 1-2 1, Will Terry 1 0-0 2, Drew Wichtowski 2 4-4 8, Luke Johnson 0 0-0 0, Kamden Maddox 5 0-0 13, Quentin Bina 0 1-3 1, Bryce Burnett 1 1-2 3. Totals: 16 7-11 45.
Milford (60) — Sawyer Laffoon 0 0-4 0, Andrew White 6 0-0 17, Carson Shields 0 0-0 0, RJ Mann 2 0-0 4, Will Teig 3 1-2 7, Adin Portwood 8 5-6 24, Nick Warren 2 4-6 8. Totals: 21 10-18 60.
Westville;7;12;12;14;—;45
Milford;10;15;23;12;— ;60
3-point field goals — Westville 6 (Maddox 3, Maxwell 3); Milford 8 (White 5, Portwood 3). Total fouls — Westville 18, Milford 13. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
