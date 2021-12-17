WATSEKA — The Westville boys basketball team fell to Notre Dame de LaSalette Academy 58-56 on Friday at the Watseka Holiday Tournament.
Kamden Maddox had 17 points for the Tigers, while Drew Wichtowski had 16 and Bryce Burnett added 11.
Joe DeArtola had 17 for LaSalette, while Steven Diester had 12, Eamon Martin had 11 and Joe Martin and Derwin Wilson each had seven.
LaSalette will play Peotone Saturday at 3:30 p.m., while Westville will take on Illinois Lutheran Saturday at 12:30 p.m.
At Watseka
Notre Dame De LaSalette 58, Westville 56
LaSalette (58) — Steven Diester 3 6-6 12, Joe Martin 2 1-2 7, Eamon Martin 4 0-0 11, Derwin Wilson 3 0-0 7, Joe De Artola 6 0-0 17, Charles Prather 2 0-0 4. Totals: 20 7-8 58
Westville (56) — Zach Russell 0 0-0 0, Cole Maxwell 1 0-0 2, Landon Haurez 2 0-0 4, Will Terry 0 2-2 2, Ethan McMasters 0 0-0 0, Drew Wichtowski 6 4-5 16, Luke Johnson 0 0-0 0, Kamden Maddox 8 1-1 17, Quentin Bina 2 0-2 4, Bryce Burnett 5 1-4 11. Totals: 24 8-14 56.
De LaSalette;23;13;7;15;—;58
Westville;16;12;16;12;—;56
3-point field goals — DeLaSalette 11 (DeArtola 5, Eamon Martin 3, Joe Martin 2, Wilson). Total fouls — De LaSalette 10, Westville 9. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
